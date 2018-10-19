Wild's Devan Dubnyk: In goal Friday
Dubnyk will defend the away cage Friday against the Stars, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Coming off of one of his better performances of the young season, Dubnyk will look to stymie a Stars club averaging 4.25 goals per game over four home contests this season. Dubnyk allowed just two goals on 38 shots on Opening Night at Colorado in his only other road start thus far.
