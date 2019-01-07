Wild's Devan Dubnyk: In goal Monday
Dubnyk will get the starting nod for Monday's road clash with Montreal, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Dubnyk will be making his 13th consecutive appearance in the crease Monday, but figures to get the night off versus Boston on Tuesday. In those contests, the netminder is 5-6-1 with a 2.56 GAA. If the veteran netminder does in fact sit Tuesday, as planned, Alex Stalock should get the start.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...