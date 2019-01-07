Wild's Devan Dubnyk: In goal Monday

Dubnyk will get the starting nod for Monday's road clash with Montreal, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Dubnyk will be making his 13th consecutive appearance in the crease Monday, but figures to get the night off versus Boston on Tuesday. In those contests, the netminder is 5-6-1 with a 2.56 GAA. If the veteran netminder does in fact sit Tuesday, as planned, Alex Stalock should get the start.