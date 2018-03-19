Wild's Devan Dubnyk: In goal Monday

Dubnyk will get the starting nod against the Kings on Monday, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Dubnyk is coming off a 30-save victory over the Yotes on Saturday and will look to carry that momentum into Monday's tilt. The last time the netminder faced off with Los Angeles, he allowed four goals on 27 shots for a disappointing .852 save percentage. This time, however, the 31-year-old is on home ice, where he is an impressive 19-4-5.