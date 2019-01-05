Wild's Devan Dubnyk: In goal Saturday

Dubnyk will patrol the crease Saturday against host Ottawa, Callum Fraser of NHL.com reports.

Dubnyk performed well in his first start of 2019, setting aside 38 of 41 shots in Thursday's 4-3 road win over the Maple Leafs. He hasn't been playing with much consistency, but a date with an Ottawa team that carries a minus-34 goal differential could help him carve out his first winning streak since rattling off a pair of victories between Dec. 11-13.