Wild's Devan Dubnyk: In goal Saturday

Dubnyk will get the starting nod for Saturday's home clash with Buffalo, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

For his career, Dubnyk is 5-2-0 with a .935 save percentage in seven matchups with the Sabres -- his fourth highest save percentage against any one team in the league. The netminder is being backed up by the fourth best penalty kill in the league (85.5 percent) which should improve his chances of getting his 10th win of the season Saturday.