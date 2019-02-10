Wild's Devan Dubnyk: In goal Sunday

Dubnyk will take on the Islanders in New York on Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Dubnyk also started Saturday in New Jersey but faced just 18 shots in the 4-2 victory. The 32-year-old has started to heat up since the middle of January. He's 4-2-1 with a 2.02 GAA and .920 save percentage over his last eight appearances.

