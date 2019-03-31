Wild's Devan Dubnyk: In goal Sunday

Dubnyk will draw the start in Arizona on Sunday.

Dubnyk's March performance has been a mixed bag, going 5-6-1 with a 2.48 GAA and .915 save percentage in 12 appearances. The former Coyote is 1-1-0 against Arizona this season but remains an inconsistent fantasy option.

