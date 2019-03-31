Wild's Devan Dubnyk: In goal Sunday
Dubnyk will draw the start in Arizona on Sunday.
Dubnyk's March performance has been a mixed bag, going 5-6-1 with a 2.48 GAA and .915 save percentage in 12 appearances. The former Coyote is 1-1-0 against Arizona this season but remains an inconsistent fantasy option.
More News
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Holds off rally for 30th win•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Defending cage Friday•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Suffers tough fate Monday•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Smell of loss not his fault•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Edges Caps, starting again Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...