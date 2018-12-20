Wild's Devan Dubnyk: In goal Thursday

Dubnyk will get the starting nod on the road versus Pittsburgh on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Dubnyk allowed five goals in his previous two outings, while getting just one goal of offensive support. The netminder -- who will be making his sixth consecutive start -- will need all the help he can get versus a Penguins squad that is averaging 3.2 goals per game in their previous five outings.

