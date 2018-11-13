Wild's Devan Dubnyk: In goal Tuesday

Dubnyk will tend the twine for Tuesday's home stand against Washington, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

In his last four outings, Dubnyk is 3-1-0 with a 2.01 GAA and will look to make it three straight wins versus the Caps. Considering Alex Ovechkin and company are converting at a 3.31 goals per game pace (eighth best in the league), the netminder will likely find himself tested early and often Tuesday.