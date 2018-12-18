Wild's Devan Dubnyk: In goal Tuesday

Dubnyk will get the starting nod at home versus the Sharks on Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Dubnyk has allowed just four goals in his previous three outings, but was still saddled with a loss against Calgary on Saturday due to a lack of offensive support. An injury to Matt Dumba (upper body) could expose the netminder to even more shots during the defenseman's absence.

