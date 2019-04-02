Wild's Devan Dubnyk: In goal Tuesday

Dubnyk will get the starting nod for Tuesday's home clash with Winnipeg, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Dubnyk will be making his seventh consecutive appearance in goal, as he tries to help the Wild track down a playoff spot. Until the team is mathematically eliminated, or clinches the Wild Card, the veteran figures to carry the team on his back. A clash with the Jets' potent offense (3.33 goals per game) won't improve the netminder's chances of securing two points for Minnesota.