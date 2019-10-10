Wild's Devan Dubnyk: In net again Thursday
Dubnyk will start Thursday's game in Winnipeg, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Russo notes that backup Alex Stalock was originally slated to start this one, but Minnesota audibled to Dubnyk after losing its first two games of the season. The workhorse netminder will surely do everything in his power to get his team back on track, but it won't be easy against a talented Jets team that's scored 14 goals through four games.
