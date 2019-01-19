Wild's Devan Dubnyk: In net Saturday
Dubnyk will guard the home goal Saturday versus the Blue Jackets, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Dubnyk served perfection in his relief appearance Thursday against the Ducks and he will look to use that as a jumping-off point for a turnaround after he surrendered 10 goals in his last two starts. Despite his recent struggles, Dubnyk remains the team's top netminder and will be counted on to keep the Wild in the playoff hunt.
