Wild's Devan Dubnyk: In net Thursday

Dubnyk will guard the goal Thursday against the Blue Jackets in Columbus, Brian Murphy of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Dubnyk has posted a pair of duds between the pipes in his last two outings, surrendering four goals in each of the last two contests to go along with just an .800 save percentage. He will look for more success Thursday, but he takes on a Columbus team that ranks fifth in the league in scoring (3.50 goals per game) this season.