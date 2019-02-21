Wild's Devan Dubnyk: In net versus Blueshirts
Dubnyk will be matched up against the Rangers in a road start Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Minnesota is trending in the wrong direction ahead of Monday's trade deadline, with the Central Division club having secured only one victory over the past 10 games. The Rangers -- owners of a 26-25-8 record and minus-23 goal differential -- aren't exactly what you'd call a formidable opponent, but Dubnyk's 3.24 GAA and .882 save percentage this month don't inspire confidence in fantasy owners that need him to consistently fit the bill as a No. 1 goalie. Tread carefully with Dubnyk in daily settings.
