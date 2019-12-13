Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Joining team for road trip
Dubnyk (personal) will travel with the Wild on its upcoming three-game road trip, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Dubnyk won't be considered an option to start until the last game of the road trip Thursday against Arizona, but the fact that he's traveling with the team suggests he should be back at practice within the next few days. Once Dubnyk's given the green light, Kaapo Kahkonen will likely be returned to the minors.
