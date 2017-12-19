Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Joining team in Florida

Per coach Bruce Boudreau, Dubnyk (lower body) will join the team in Florida and will probably skate Thursday prior to Friday's matchup with the Panthers, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.

Dubnyk's imminent availability will likely be very dependent on how he looks during Thursday's skate, but with the Wild facing two games in as many days, with a matchup against the Lightning looming Saturday, it wouldn't be out of the question for him to come back sooner than expected. Either way, expect Alex Stalock to start Tuesday's contest, as well as at least one game over the weekend.