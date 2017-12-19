Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Joining team in Florida
Per coach Bruce Boudreau, Dubnyk (lower body) will join the team in Florida and will probably skate Thursday prior to Friday's matchup with the Panthers, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.
Dubnyk's imminent availability will likely be very dependent on how he looks during Thursday's skate, but with the Wild facing two games in as many days, with a matchup against the Lightning looming Saturday, it wouldn't be out of the question for him to come back sooner than expected. Either way, expect Alex Stalock to start Tuesday's contest, as well as at least one game over the weekend.
More News
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Will be present for four-game road trip•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Week-to-week with lower-body ailment•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Doubtful against Maple Leafs•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Leaves with lower-body ailment•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Receives starting nod Tuesday•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Beats Ducks in overtime•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...