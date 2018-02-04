Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Lackluster in relief appearance
Dubnyk allowed two goals on nine shots in relief of Alex Stalock in Saturday's loss to Dallas.
Dubnyk was expected to get some rest after starting the previous night against Vegas, but that plan went south after Stalock was torched for four goals in two periods Saturday. Dubnyk didn't look sharp in relief, but the game was pretty much already out of reach when he entered. The veteran is putting together a solid season, posting a 20-10-3 record with a .916 save percentage. Look for him to bounce back in his next start.
More News
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Prevails over Golden Knights•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Stiff test against Golden Knights looming•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Grabs 19th win Tuesday•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Suffers blowout loss•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Gets starting nod against Pens•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...