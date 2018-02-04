Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Lackluster in relief appearance

Dubnyk allowed two goals on nine shots in relief of Alex Stalock in Saturday's loss to Dallas.

Dubnyk was expected to get some rest after starting the previous night against Vegas, but that plan went south after Stalock was torched for four goals in two periods Saturday. Dubnyk didn't look sharp in relief, but the game was pretty much already out of reach when he entered. The veteran is putting together a solid season, posting a 20-10-3 record with a .916 save percentage. Look for him to bounce back in his next start.