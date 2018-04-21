Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Lays an egg in Game 5

Dubnyk allowed four goals on 10 shots in just under 12 minutes before getting pulled during a 5-0 loss to the Jets on Friday. The Jets won the first-round series 4-1.

It was a very disappointing way for Dubnyk to end the season after another very solid campaign. He put forth some very strong efforts in this series to give the Wild a chance to win, but the Jets just wouldn't be denied their first-ever series win Friday. In now three full seasons with the Wild, Dubnyk has won more than 30 games and posted at least a .918 save percentage each season.