Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Lays egg in Game 5

Dubnyk allowed four goals on 10 shots in just under 12 minutes before getting pulled during a 5-0 loss to the Jets on Friday. The Jets won the first-round series 4-1.

This was quite a disappointing way for Dubnyk to end the season after another exceptional campaign. He put forth some very strong efforts -- including a .963 save percentage in a Game 4 loss -- in this series to give the Wild a chance to win, but the Jets just wouldn't be denied their first-ever series win Friday. In three full seasons with the Wild, Dubnyk has won more than 30 games and posted at least a .918 save percentage each season, so don't let the team's playoff struggles mask what he can bring to the table in fantasy leagues.

