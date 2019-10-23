Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Leaves start Tuesday

Dubnyk (undisclosed) was forced to leave Tuesday's game against the Oilers, and was replaced by Alex Stalock, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Ryan Donato and Brandon Manning were sent tumbling into Dubnyk's crease, in which the goaltender jumped over the players, and subsequently hit his head hard on the ice in the fall. Dubnyk pleaded his case to the trainers to stay in the game, but was ultimately forced to exit, presumably to undergo further testing. The 33-year-old exits stopping all nine shots faced, and expect further updates regarding Dubnyk's status in the near future.