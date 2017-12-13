Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Leaves with lower-body ailment

Dubnyk suffered a lower-body injury during Tuesday's game against the Flames and is questionable to return.

Dubnyk stopped all 10 shots that came his way in the opening frame, but backup Alex Stalock led the troops onto the ice for the second period. It's unclear exactly when this injury was endured, and more information on the nature and severity should be available after the game.

