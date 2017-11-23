Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Lets in four but wins
Dubnyk made 30 saves on 34 shots in a 5-4 win over the Sabres on Wednesday.
Dubnyk didn't play his best game, but he still earned the win. He's been up-and-down recently, as after posting three shutouts in a row he's now allowed four goals in his last three contests.
