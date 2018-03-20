Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Lets in four goals in loss

Dubnyk stopped 26 of Los Angeles' 30 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings on Monday.

Home ice didn't make a difference for Dubnyk, as he conceded the same four goals he did the most recent time he faced the Kings. L.A. needed three more shots than last time, giving him a slightly better save percentage, but it still wasn't good enough, making for a rare home defeat for the netminder. Though Dubnyk's now lost three of four, his 2.61 GAA makes him a decent No. 2 option most nights, as long as the Kings, who seem to have him solved, aren't his opponent.