Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Light workload in win

Dubnyk made 16 saves in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

Dubnyk's defense helped out the struggling goaltender, as he faced a light workload in snapping a three-game losing streak. Despite his recent downturn in form, Dubnyk's 21-18-4 record has him in position to cross the 30-win threshold for a fifth consecutive campaign.

