Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Light workload in win
Dubnyk made 16 saves in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Devils.
Dubnyk's defense helped out the struggling goaltender, as he faced a light workload in snapping a three-game losing streak. Despite his recent downturn in form, Dubnyk's 21-18-4 record has him in position to cross the 30-win threshold for a fifth consecutive campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...