Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Little support from teammates

Dubnyk stopped 36 of 38 Avalanche shots in Thursday's 4-1 road loss.

Avalanche is a very appropriate word for what Dubnyk faced in the season opener, as 38 pucks cascaded down on him while Minnesota mustered a paltry 21 shots. He was actually able to keep his team in it through most of the contest despite the one-sided play, that is until a pair of empty-net goals in the final two minutes blew things wide open. Dubnyk will have to hope this performance wasn't a sign of things to come for the Wild, as topping 30 wins for the fourth consecutive campaign will be a pipe dream if the team in front of him continues to perform this poorly.