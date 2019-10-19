Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Looking for first win Sunday
Dubnyk will start Sunday's game against the Canadiens, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.
Dubnyk's off to a rough start, with losses in all five of his appearances to go with a 4.44 GAA and .867 save percentage. He'll hope to turn things around against a Montreal team that's off to a 3-2-2 start.
