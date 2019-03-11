Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Looking to bounce back from clunker
Dubnyk will start Monday's home game against the Sharks, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Dubnyk had powered the Wild's playoff push with a 6-0-1 record in his last seven starts before an ugly outing on the second night of a back-to-back Friday in Florida, in which he was pulled after allowing three goals on just seven shots. Owners will have to hope that a couple days off since then have recharged Dubnyk's batteries, as he faces a stiff test here against a Sharks team that ranks third in road scoring at 3.51 goals per game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...