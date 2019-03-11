Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Looking to bounce back from clunker

Dubnyk will start Monday's home game against the Sharks, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Dubnyk had powered the Wild's playoff push with a 6-0-1 record in his last seven starts before an ugly outing on the second night of a back-to-back Friday in Florida, in which he was pulled after allowing three goals on just seven shots. Owners will have to hope that a couple days off since then have recharged Dubnyk's batteries, as he faces a stiff test here against a Sharks team that ranks third in road scoring at 3.51 goals per game.