Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Looking to double up against Jets

Dubnyk will tend twine Thursday evening against the visiting Jets, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Minnesota's chief netminder has won three straight games with an immaculate .940 save percentage over the heater. The Jets should be hungry for another chance to solve Dubnyk since he prevailed over them in Winnipeg on Dec. 29.

