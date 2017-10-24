Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Looking to right ship

Dubnyk was named Tuesday's home starter versus the Canucks, Michael Russo of TheAthletic.com reports.

It's been a horrendous start for the veteran backstop, who's gone 1-2-1 with a 3.80 GAA and .888 save percentage, not to mention already deferring to backup Alex Stalock for a pair of starts. However, the Canucks could be a bit taxed after traveling to Detroit and winning the lone NHL game played Sunday.