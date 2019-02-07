Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Looking to solve Oilers at home

Dubnyk will start in goal versus the visiting Oilers on Thursday, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Dubnyk permitted three goals on six shots before getting pulled against these Oilers in Edmonton on Dec. 7, so he should be eager to avenge for that poor performance. Minnesota's go-to netminder has a 20-17-4 record, 2.59 GAA and .913 save percentage through 43 games.