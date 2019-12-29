Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Looking to stay unbeaten

Dubnyk will guard the home cage in Sunday's game against the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Dubnyk has been strong in his return from a personal absence, going 3-0-0 along with a 2.81 GAA and .917 save percentage in four appearances. He'll face a nice matchup against an Islanders offense that ranks 19th in the league in goals per game this campaign (2.89).