Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Loses 17th game

Dubnyk allowed two goals on 31 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Stars on Friday.

He probably deserved a better fate, but Ben Bishop was outstanding in the other net, and as a result, Dubnyk already has more losses than all of last season. Furthermore, his 17 defeats are the most in the NHL to this point, but he is still playing quite well. Dubnyk has a .942 save percentage in his last five appearances, and even with all the losses, his overall numbers are respectable. He possesses a 2.55 GAA and a .914 save percentage this season.