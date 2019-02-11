Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Loses in Long Island

Dubnyk stopped 32 of 34 shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.

Having posted a 1-3-1 record in five starts since the All-Star break, Dubnyk has not been himself of late. The Wild netminder had won three straight going into the break but has been unable to string wins together since teams reconvened. Minnesota next plays on Tuesday, at home against the Flyers. The team has not yet announced a starting goaltender for that game.