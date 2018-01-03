Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Makes 25 saves in win over Panthers

Dubnyk turned away 25 of 26 shots in Tuesday's win over the Panthers.

Dubnyk got plenty of offensive support in the win, but that doesn't take away from his fantastic play of late. The veteran has earned the victory in each of his two starts since returning a lower-body injury, stopping 66 of 69 shots in the process. Dubnyk owns a fantastic .919 save percentage on the season and can be rolled out with confidence now that's back to full health and at the top of his game.