Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Makes 26 saves in Game 4 loss
Dubnyk stopped 26 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Jets in Game 4.
He came through with a big effort in a critical game for the Wild, but the offense couldn't solve Connor Hellebuyck at the other end and the one goal Dubnyk allowed was one too many. The 31-year-old has a .930 save percentage in the series but only one win to show for it, and he may need to be even sharper Friday if Minnesota is going to stave off elimination in Game 5.
