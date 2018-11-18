Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Makes 26 saves in loss to Sabres

Dubnyk stopped 26 of 29 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

The veteran netminder has made at least 25 saves in five straight starts, but his .912 save percentage over that stretch is well off his usual pace. Dubnyk has been one of the top fantasy goalies in the league ever since arriving in Minnesota in 2014-15, but three straight seasons with 60-plus appearances might have taken its toll on the 32-year-old. Backup Alex Stalock has only seen action four times so far this season, but the Wild may begin to turn to him more often going forward in an effort to keep Dubnyk a little fresher.