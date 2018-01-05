Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Makes 29 saves to defeat Sabres
Dubnyk stopped 29 of 31 shots in Thursday's win over the Sabres.
Dubnyk has earned three straight victories, boosting his save percentage to .920 on the season. The 31-year-old is sporting a solid 15-8-2 record and has been lights out since returning from a lower-body injury. The veteran has shown in the past he can be a fantasy goldmine, so take full advantage of this recent stretch and get him in your lineup.
