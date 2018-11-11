Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Makes 29 saves

Dubnyk turned away 29-of-31 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Dubnyk continued his strong season Sunday, moving to 8-3-2 on the year. He also boasts a strong .933 save percentage, which would be a career best if he can keep that pace. He'll look to keep the momentum rolling against a tough Washington offense on Tuesday, assuming he gets the starting nod once again.