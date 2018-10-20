Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Makes 33 saves in win over Stars

Dubnyk stopped 33 of 34 shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Stars.

The game was scoreless through two periods, but Dubnyk's shutout bid was ended by Jason Spezza inside the first minute of the third, although the veteran netminder then slammed the door shut on the Dallas offense and gave Minnesota a chance to mount a comeback. Dubnyk now boasts a 3-1-2 record through six starts with a stellar .944 save percentage.