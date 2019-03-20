Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Makes 35 saves in loss

Dubnyk allowed two goals on 37 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Avalanche on Tuesday.

While it was great to see Dubnyk post his second straight strong start after a rocky beginning of the month, it came in a losing effort. The Wild didn't score at even strength, and the Avalanche added an empty-netter to seal the victory. With the loss, Dubnyk added to his league-leading losses. He is 28-25-6 with a 2.59 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 61 games this season.