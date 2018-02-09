Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Makes 36 saves in overtime loss

Dubnyk stopped 36 of 40 shots in Thursday's overtime loss to Arizona.

Dubnyk turned in a strong performance to help the Wild garner a point, but Clayton Keller beat him in the extra frame with a great shot to seal his fate. It was just the first loss in four starts for Dubnyk, who was excellent in his last outing against the Blues. The 31-year-old falls to 21-10-4 on the season with a .916 save percentage. He's very valuable due to his heavy workload and ability to steal games, so keep rolling him out with confidence.