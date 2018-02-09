Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Makes 36 saves in overtime loss

Dubnyk stopped 36 of 40 shots in Thursday's overtime loss to Arizona.

Dubnyk turned in a strong performance to help the Wild garner a point, but Clayton Keller beat him in the extra frame with a great shot to seal his fate. It was just the first loss in four starts for Dubnyk, who was excellent in his last outing against the Blues. The 31-year-old falls to 21-10-4 on the season with a .916 save percentage. He's very valuable due to his heavy workload and ability to steal games, so keep rolling him out with confidence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories