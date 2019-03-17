Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Making seventh straight start Sunday

Dubnyk will start between the pipes in Sunday's matchup with the visiting Islanders.

In his last six games, Dubnyk held a 2-3-1 record and allowed 15 goals while posting a 2.80 GAA and .896 save percentage. The Saskatchewan native is 28-24-6 on the season and boasts a 2.60 GAA and .911 save percentage. Dubnyk will face an Islanders team that is averaging 2.13 goals per game through eight games in March, good for 25th-best in the league.