Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Making seventh straight start Sunday
Dubnyk will start between the pipes in Sunday's matchup with the visiting Islanders.
In his last six games, Dubnyk held a 2-3-1 record and allowed 15 goals while posting a 2.80 GAA and .896 save percentage. The Saskatchewan native is 28-24-6 on the season and boasts a 2.60 GAA and .911 save percentage. Dubnyk will face an Islanders team that is averaging 2.13 goals per game through eight games in March, good for 25th-best in the league.
More News
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Snaps three-game losing streak•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Plugging pucks at home•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Ill-timed losing streak continues•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting in pivotal game•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Sunk by Sharks•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Looking to bounce back from clunker•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...