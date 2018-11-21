Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Matching up against Senators
Dubnyk will start in goal Wednesday evening against the visiting Senators, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Dubnyk is 9-5-2 with spectacular ratios -- including a 2.36 GAA and .925 percentage. The Saskatchewan native is still in pursuit of a shutout this season, but he hasn't permitted a power-play goal from the opposition and the 32-year-old is rocking a career-best .933 save rate shorthanded. His next challenger is an Ottawa team that has struggled with a minus-13 goal differential through 21 games.
