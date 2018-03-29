Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Matching up against Stars

Dubnyk will defend the home net versus the Stars on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Dallas has been a tough customer for Dubnyk, as he only has six wins against them over 16 appearances to go along with rocky peripherals, including a 2.89 GAA and .905 save percentage over that span. Of course, the Stars will be playing spoiler since the odds of them pinning down a playoff spot have been reduced to a fractional value.