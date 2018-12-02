Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Needs to repackage game fast

Dubnyk made 18 saves in a 5-3 loss to Toronto on Saturday night.

He allowed four goals. Dubnyk was in tough right out of the gate and was down 2-0 by the 12:19 mark of the first. The big goalie hasn't won since Nov. 15 and has gone 0-4 in that span. Perhaps worse, he has allowed 19 goals in his last five appearances. Dubnyk needs to shake off the malaise and focus on the next game. Hopefully he can repackage his game and help get the Wild out of its current funk.