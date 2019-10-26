Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Not quite ready

Dubnyk (upper body) will not dress Saturday versus the Kings, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters that he figures Dubnyk will be ready to return to game action next week, so while the Wild netminder has been ruled out of Saturday's contest, a return to the crease appears imminent.

