Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Not starting Sunday
Contrary to previous reports, Dubnyk will not make the start against the Islanders on Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Head coach Bruce Boudreau announced that the lineup would remain the same as it was for Saturday's contest against the Rangers, but it appears he changed his mind regarding his goaltender. Dubnyk will likely go again on Tuesday against the Avalanche.
More News
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Making seventh straight start Sunday•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Snaps three-game losing streak•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Plugging pucks at home•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Ill-timed losing streak continues•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Starting in pivotal game•
-
Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Sunk by Sharks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...