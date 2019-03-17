Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Not starting Sunday

Contrary to previous reports, Dubnyk will not make the start against the Islanders on Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Head coach Bruce Boudreau announced that the lineup would remain the same as it was for Saturday's contest against the Rangers, but it appears he changed his mind regarding his goaltender. Dubnyk will likely go again on Tuesday against the Avalanche.

More News
Our Latest Stories