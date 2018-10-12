Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Notches first win

Dubnyk made 27 saves Thursday, picking up his first win of the season in a 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

The Wild netminder allowed three goals Thursday, but luckily his team was able to put four by Chicago's crease patroller, Cam Ward. It's still early but Dubnyk has played very well thus far, allowing fewer than two goals per game while posting a save percentage approaching .950. He'll look to keep up his stellar play Saturday when the Wild host Carolina.