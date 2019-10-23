Play

Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Officially out vs. Predators

Dubnyk (upper body) won't play in Thursday's road game against the Predators.

Dubnyk wasn't expected to be ready for this contest, but the Wild revealed the upper-body nature of this injury. The veteran netminder has a chance to tend the twine when the Wild return home for Saturday's matchup against the Kings. Alex Stalock is expected to patrol the crease in Dubnyk's stead.

